Shim Eun Woo’s Agency Denies School Bullying Allegations

On March 9, Shim Eun Woo’s company, SH Media Corp, addressed current allegations that the actress had been a perpetrator of college violence.

The assertion reads:

Hi there, that is actress Shim Eun Woo’s company, SH Media Corp.

That is our official assertion on the allegations of college violence that have been posted in a web-based neighborhood on March 8.

Earlier than she adopted her stage title of Shim Eun Woo, the actress graduated from Bukpyeong Women’ Center School (at the moment often called Yeram Center School) in Donghae, Gangwon Province, beneath her actual title of Park So Ri. The one who claimed to be a sufferer within the on-line neighborhood put up (we’ll check with them as “J”) mentioned that she had been ostracized at college beneath Shim Eun Woo’s lead. Once we checked with Shim Eun Woo, she mentioned that though her recollections weren’t clear, she recalled that she had a bunch of mates at school and one in every of them fought with J and that she and her mates didn’t get together with J after that.

J claimed that Shim Eun Woo was a bully and that J had been a sufferer of Shim Eun Woo’s bullying from J’s first yr of center faculty up till J transferred faculties in her third yr. Nevertheless, we have now confirmed that Shim Eun Woo was an upright scholar to the purpose of being chosen as scholar chief in elementary faculty and sophistication president in center faculty and she or he has by no means engaged in misconduct.

Nevertheless, amongst her group of college mates on the time, there have been those that used language unbefitting of scholars, together with curse phrases, and those that smoked cigarettes. Subsequently, it is feasible that folks could have made unfavorable judgments about her. Taking this into consideration, Shim Eun Woo tried to contact J as a way to apologize for any hurt that J might need suffered, however she was unable to get into contact together with her. As a substitute, she spoke to J’s older sister and apologized for not remembering the exact particulars of J’s claims and requested that J share her full aspect of the story in order that Shim Eun Woo may provide a honest apology. Since then, Shim Eun Woo has been ready for her to name again. As her company, we’re doing our greatest to collect info on what Shim Eun Woo doesn’t keep in mind in order that we are able to keep away from additional hurt to each J and Shim Eun Woo.

The company is making an attempt to get into contact with Shim Eun Woo’s center faculty mates who can assist fill within the gaps in her recollections and affirm the reality. After we set up this info, we can launch a transparent assertion about the reality of what occurred.

As a way to assist make clear the reality in regards to the above difficulty and to assist us collect the right info to substantiate the reality, we ask that folks chorus from spreading false content material and false posts on-line.

The company is actively monitoring the scenario and plans to take robust motion in opposition to the spreading of false rumors, lies, and false info.