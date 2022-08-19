Shin chan: My Summer with the Professor – Infinite Week also dates its release on PC

Already available on Nintendo Switch it will arrive soon on PlayStation and, before the end of the month, also on Steam.

Let no one be left without playing Shin chan: My summer with the Professor —The infinite week—! The new adventure starring Shinnosuke Nohara is receiving unanimous applause from the specialized press, hopefully also soon on the pages of 3DJuegos, with its launch on Nintendo Switch, but the video game will also reach other platforms, and that includes PC via Steam.

Its premiere in compatible was confirmed a few weeks ago, but it has not been until today that Neos Corporation y Millennium Kitchen have confirmed that the video game will be available for purchase and enjoyment in the Valve store on August, 31.

400,000 copies of the video game have already been shipped and countingAt the moment, Shin chan: My summer with the Professor —The infinite week— is still available only on Nintendo Switch, at a price of 39.99 euros, but this next week, on August 25, its premiere on PS4 is set. thus the first expansion of an adventure that aims to be another of the great surprises of the year.

As its name suggests, in English Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey, this adventure invites players to go on vacation with Shinnosuke Nohara and the rest of her family to a friend’s house of Misae’s childhood in Asso, Kumamoto, giving way to a journey full of activities to do, but also mysteries to delve into.

At 3DJuegos we are working on its analysis. But in the meantime, don’t hesitate to leave us your impressions with this colorful video game in the comments, which according to those responsible already exceeds 400,000 units distributed.

Más sobre: Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, Shin Chan y Neos Corporation.