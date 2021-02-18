Shin-Chan’s game announced yesterday for Nintendo Switch in Japan, could still arrive in Europe

Japan had its own Nintendo Direct last night, and one of the main differences from the western version was the announcement of a beautiful Shin-Chan game for Nintendo Switch. After totally disappointed fans asked about a possible western release, a developer of the project said that he would do his best to release a version in our territory.

In addition, in the Japanese event a preview of the game could be seen, called Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (roughly translated: Shin-Chan: My Teacher and I’s Summer Vacation – The Journey interminable seven days), which sees the mischievous boy exploring a quiet little town, where he can fish, catch insects, bathe, and meet dinosaurs.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the game, which will launch in Japan this summer, will mix cell-shaded characters and more realistic backgrounds to create a beautiful aesthetic. Something that you can see perfectly in the trailer below.

Shin-Chan fans were disappointed that the game appeared to be exclusive to Japan, but developer Kaz Ayabe (who previously made the equally “quiet” Attack of the Friday Monsters for 3DS) has anticipated a possible Western release. This is what he has commented on the matter:

“I will do my best to launch the European version”, Ayabe tweeted, in response to a message asking if the game would be released in Europe. And of course, a European release of a Japanese game generally means that the North American release is not far behind.

