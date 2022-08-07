Shin Chan’s new game will be released first on Switch, and then on PS4 and PC

The release date on the rest of the platforms is unknown so far, but they will arrive soon.

Shin chan: My summer with the Professor – The infinite week aims to round off a very good August with its arrival on consoles and PC. Of course, for the moment there is only confirmation that come first to Nintendo Switch and later do the same on PS4 and PC through Steam and Epic Games.

The date for the PS4 and PC version of the new Shin Chan game is still unknownShin Chan’s new game will be released first on Nintendo Switch on august 11, later the PS4 version will follow and then it will land on PC, both on Steam and Epic Games, according to the title’s official website. 3DJuegos can also confirm that they will arrive later by an email received from Neos Corporation.

The email sent reads thus: “Shin chan: My Summer with the Professor – Infinite Week will be released first on Nintendo Switch on August 11, 2022. It will be followed shortly by the PlayStation 4 y two new platforms”. These last two platforms refer to Steam y Epic Games.

Apparently there was confusion with the release date on the rest of the consoles and there were users who understood that they were going to be released on all platforms on the same day. We will have to wait a little longer, but this month they will arrive. We know that the title will bring a physical edition standard and other collector, still no date. To liven up the wait, you can read the last special we did reviewing everything you need to know about the Shin Chan game that has fallen in love with half the world.

