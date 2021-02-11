Shin Eun Kyung And Yoon Joo Hee Are Burning With Fierce Determination In “The Penthouse” Season 2

SBS’s “The Penthouse” Season 2 launched new stills of Shin Eun Kyung and Yoon Joo Hee!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge will unravel on the Penthouse, an residence complicated reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It’s going to concentrate on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of ladies who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Shin Eun Kyung performs Kang Ma Ri, a girl who leads a double life, and Yoon Joo Hee performs Go Sang Ah, the spouse of Lee Gyu Jin (Bong Tae Gyu).

To start with, Kang Ma Ri is an outspoken girl who is targeted on the success and happiness of her one and solely daughter Yoo Je Ni (Jin Ji Hee), and he or she doesn’t hesitate to bully outsiders like Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) and Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo). Nevertheless, it was revealed that whereas she could also be a nouveau riche, she can also be a skilled scrubber who scrubs down bathers in a public bathhouse.

However, Go Sang Ah could appear blissful and naïve, however she is definitely persecuted by her in-laws, and her marriage is extra like a jail she will’t escape from.

Kang Ma Ri and Go Sang Ah have extraordinarily nice teamwork, they usually’re greatest pals who depend on one another for every part. It is going to be intriguing to seek out out how they’ll add leisure to the second season.

On February 11, the drama unveiled a glimpse of Kang Ma Ri and Go Sang Ah. The newly launched stills depict the 2 within the foyer of Hera Palace. Kang Ma Ri’s depth is highlighted by her daring make-up, and Go Sang Ah is standing earlier than her with a clenched fist. It looks as if Go Sang Ah is attempting to influence Kang Ma Ri, and Kang Ma Ri listens to her with eager ears. Furthermore, the 2 characters have a look at one place with flashing anger, elevating questions on what they’ll do subsequent.

The manufacturing group shared, “Shin Eun Kyung and Yoon Joo Hee are actors who’ve magical charms that make viewers fall in love with their characters. Please stay up for seeing what sort of actions Kang Ma Ri and Go Sang Ah, who’re indispensable to Hera Palace, will do sooner or later.”

The second season of “The Penthouse” will premiere on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the primary season of “The Penthouse” with subtitles right here!

