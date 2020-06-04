Shin Ha Kyun And Jung So Min Are Caught In A Vicious Cycle Of Trouble In “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” has launched new stills of Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min!

“Repair You” is concerning the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

Spoiler

In the earlier episodes, Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo resolved their misunderstandings and developed a more in-depth relationship. Nevertheless, their blossoming relationship was questioned by individuals who thought it was inappropriate for a psychiatrist to change into romantically concerned together with his affected person. Finally, Han Woo Joo was fired from the hospital, and in the direction of the tip of the drama, she knelt down in entrance of Oh Ki Tae (Park Soo Younger) as she begged him for her job again. Lee Shi Joon got here to his workplace to save her, and when Oh Ki Tae requested in the event that they had been relationship, Lee Shi Joon replied with confidence that they had been.

Nevertheless, issues received’t be all sunshine and rainbows within the subsequent episode. On June 4, the drama unveiled stills of hassle brewing between Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo. Han Woo Joo is thought to have a scorching mood that leads her to make regrettable selections, and it looks like that cycle will likely be persevering with as they progress right into a romantic relationship.

In the photographs, the couple is speaking on the telephone, and Lee Shi Joon seems to be horrified whereas Han Woo Joo appears distressed. It’s stated that the rationale why he seems to be so shocked on the telephone is due to her sudden habits. In one other picture, Han Woo Joo is leaning in opposition to her mattress with a tear-stained face. She seems to be resigned, and viewers can’t assist however be nervous about her sudden habits that may shake issues up between her and Lee Shi Joon.

“Repair You” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “Repair You” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)