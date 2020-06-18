Shin Ha Kyun And Jung So Min Are Desperate To Rescue Someone In Need In “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” launched new stills foreshadowing a troubling state of affairs!

“Repair You” is concerning the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

The earlier broadcast of “Repair You” highlighted the problematic “burn tradition,” which is slang utilized by nurses to explain the bullying amongst nurses at work. Nurse Na (Search engine optimisation Eun Ah) was accused of being the perpetrator in resulting in Nurse Heo’s (Park Ye Younger’s) passing, inflicting Nurse Na to expertise despair and have suicidal ideas.

In the midst of the rising issues, the newly launched stills revealed Lee Shi Joon conducting a podcast in the midst of Hangang Park. Han Woo Joo can also be looking out for Nurse Na, and Cha Dong Il (Kim Dong Younger) seems to be involved and in a rush.

One other picture reveals Nurse Na standing by the river, and it’s unknown if she’s conscious of Lee Shi Joon, Han Woo Joo, and Cha Dong Il’s efforts to search out her. Viewers are curious to search out out why Lee Shi Joon is internet hosting a shock reside podcast and whether or not it’s going to in some way assist forestall Nurse Na’s determination.

The manufacturing workforce of “Repair You” shared, “Lee Shi Joon, who hosted podcasts at residence after treating folks on the hospital with a purpose to heal the hearts of the these he couldn’t attain, will conduct a vivid podcast. Lee Shi Joon’s podcast may even deeply resonate with viewers. Please look ahead to the published.”

The upcoming episode of “Repair You” airs on June 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

