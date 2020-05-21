Shin Ha Kyun And Jung So Min Experience A Spectrum Of Emotions In “Repair You”

Jung So Min and Shin Ha Kyun might be dealing with totally different conditions within the upcoming episode of KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Repair You”!

“Repair You” tells the story of psychiatrists who imagine in “therapeutic” their sufferers, moderately than “curing” them. The drama stars Shin Ha Kyun as psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon and Jung So Min as musical actress Han Woo Joo, who has mood points.

The brand new stills present Han Woo Joo locked in a ingesting battle with a girl who suffers from alcoholism (Kim Hyun). The pair proceed to drink for a yet-unknown cause earlier than the opposite girl passes out and Han Woo Joo appears to be like at her with concern. Gong Ji Solar (Joo Min Kyung) can also be there and in shock, eliciting curiosity for why they’re in that state of affairs within the first place.

The manufacturing workers said, “Han Woo Joo will face off in opposition to the opposite girl in a ingesting battle for Lee Shi Joon. Nevertheless, issues will go in a totally totally different course that Han Woo Joo wasn’t anticipating, so please anticipate it.”

In the meantime, Lee Shi Joon is seen having fun with some quiet time in new stills of a flashback. He’s sharing a cheerful second with the lady he loves on a cruise ship floating on the Han River, taking pictures and having fun with the sundown collectively. Nevertheless, a sense of unease arises when Lee Shi Joon is all of a sudden alone and searching round in confusion.

The manufacturing workers said, “As we speak’s episode will reveal what occurred to Lee Shi Joon eight years in the past. Please anticipate it.”

The upcoming episode of “Repair You” will air at 10 p.m. KST on Could 20. Meet up with the most recent episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)