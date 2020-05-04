Shin Ha Kyun And Jung So Min Share Their Wish To Reduce Stigma About Mental Health Through Drama “Repair You”

Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min sat down with style journal Area and shared their hopes for KBS’s upcoming drama “Repair You.”

“Repair You” will inform the story of psychiatrists who consider in “therapeutic” relatively than “curing” their sufferers. The drama goals to make clear frequent psychological well being issues corresponding to anxiousness, melancholy, panic dysfunction, trauma, schizophrenia, alcoholism, and extra, with out judgement. “Repair You” will even showcase how anybody can have psychological well being issues and obtain assist from a psychiatrist.

Shin Ha Kyun will star as Lee Shi Joon, a psychiatrist who’s keen to go above and past the decision of obligation to deal with his sufferers, whereas Jung So Min will star as his affected person Han Woo Joo.

The 2 shared, “We hope that this drama will assist folks really feel much less ashamed about therapeutic the ache of their hearts, even just a bit bit.”

Wearing modern apparel, the co-stars additionally created a refreshing environment as they struck poses collectively for a photograph shoot with the journal.

The complete interview and pictorial may be discovered within the June situation of Area Journal.

“Repair You” will premiere on Could 6 at 10 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki.

Within the meantime, try the most recent teaser for the drama beneath:

