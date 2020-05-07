Shin Ha Kyun And Jung So Min’s New Drama “Repair You” Premieres To Better Ratings Than Predecessor

The Wednesday evening drama time slot noticed an enchancment for KBS with the premiere of their new drama, “Repair You.”

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of KBS’s “Repair You,” which aired on Could 6, recorded common nationwide scores of 4.7 and 5.2 p.c. That is an enchancment from its predecessor, “Meow the Secret Boy,” which premiered to scores round three p.c and ended at scores of 1 p.c.

“Repair You” is Shin Ha Kyun’s first drama in 9 years and Jung So Min’s first drama in two years. The drama tells the story of a unusual psychiatrist who’s captivated with his sufferers however unorthodox in his strategies (Shin Ha Kyun) and an up-and-coming musical actress who struggles with anger administration points (Jung So Min).

In the identical time slot, SBS’s trot selection present “Okay-Trot in City” recorded scores of seven.Four and 9.5 p.c. Airing an hour earlier, MBC’s “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” recorded scores of three.Four and 4.1 p.c.

Take a look at the primary episode of “Repair You” right here…

Watch Now

… and the newest episode of “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)