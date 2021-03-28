Shin Ha Kyun And Yeo Jin Goo Dig For The Truth Behind A Man’s Forgotten Memories In “Past Evil”

JTBC’s “Past Evil” has shared a preview of Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo’s ongoing harmful quest for the reality.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Gained (Yeo Jin Goo) continued their obsession with the reality. Their suspicions of Manyang Police Station’s Jo Gil Goo (Son Sang Kyu) unfold to Jung Chul Moon (Jung Kyu Soo), the top of Munju Police Station, and Do Hae Gained (Gil Hae Yeon), a metropolis council member in Munju.

For an unknown purpose, these individuals fabricated and hid a certificates of authenticity for Lee Dong Shik’s guitar decide 21 years in the past. In the meantime, Lee Chang Jin (Heo Sung Tae) lured in Kang Jin Mook (Lee Kyu Hee) and was revealed because the true assassin of Nam Sang Bae (Chun Ho Jin). However one other extra surprising twist was in retailer, because it was revealed that Park Jung Je (Choi Dae Hoon), Do Hae Gained, and Lee Chang Jin had been collectively at Lee Yoo Yeon’s automotive crash.

In the brand new stills, Park Jung Je is in full-on panic mode as he stands in the midst of the street trying confused and misplaced. He says that he doesn’t keep in mind the occasions of Lee Yoo Yeon’s automotive crash from 21 years in the past. However Han Joo Gained and Lee Dong Shik received’t let him go in his dedication for the reality, making viewers curious in regards to the details which are hidden inside his forgotten recollections.

This episode of “Past Evil” airs on March 27 at 11 p.m. KST.

