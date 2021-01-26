Shin Ha Kyun And Yeo Jin Goo Question Who The Real Monster Is In New Thriller Drama Poster

JTBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Past Evil” launched a brand new poster of Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re keen to interrupt the principles and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who is the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?” The drama is helmed by director Shim Na Yeon, who labored on “Moments of 18” and “Han Yeo Reum’s Reminiscence,” and written by scriptwriter Kim Soo Jin, who penned “Mad Canine.”

Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at an area police station. He is answerable for doing odd jobs on the station, however his life is turned the other way up once more when he reencounters an outdated serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past. Yeo Jin Goo performs elite detective Han Joo Received, who comes all the way down to the native police station in Manyang with a secret. He will get caught up in a whirlwind of occasions when he meets his associate Lee Dong Shik, who’s extra monstrous than any monster.

The newly launched predominant poster offers additional perception into the psychological thriller. Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received sit again to again whereas handcuffed to one another. The two share parallels of their pursuit for the unknown monster. Together with their darkish silhouettes, Lee Dong Shik’s and Han Joo Received’s mysterious gazes additionally add to the suspenseful ambiance. Moreover, {the handcuffs} connecting the 2 elevate questions as to who handcuffed who or if it’s hinting at one thing else that’s suffocating them. Moreover, the textual content on the poster reads, “Who is the monster?” drawing anticipation in regards to the fact they’re chasing and what might be awaiting them behind the reality of the case.

Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received will intently chase after the reality in Manyang, which is stuffed with secrets and techniques, and they’ll seize the sophisticated psychology of people within the course of. The manufacturing staff shared, “The two males’s fierce chase for the monster will unfold in an thrilling method. The detailed and highly effective performing from Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo, who will painting the deepest components of people, will showcase the essence of a psychological chase thriller.”

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST. In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama right here!

