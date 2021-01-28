Shin Ha Kyun And Yeo Jin Goo Transform Into Police Officers With Secrets In Their Past In “Past Evil”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Past Evil” has launched the primary stills of Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo in character.

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller that stars Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo as two males who’re prepared to interrupt the foundations and the legislation in pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks the query, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to sergeant at an area police station. He’s answerable for doing odd jobs on the station, however his life is turned the other way up when he reencounters an outdated serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past.

Shin Ha Kyun stated, “Lee Dong Shik is a personality who couldn’t assist however exit of his thoughts as a consequence of his overflowing sorrow. Nonetheless, he goes about fixing circumstances in response to his personal technique. He can look like sentimental, however he’s extra rational than anybody else, and he can seem chilly, however he has a heat coronary heart. I’m attempting my finest to painting the distinction between his exterior and inside selves. I used to be deeply impressed by the script, which digs deep into human psychology. It’s an thrilling undertaking the place I’m at all times to see what occurs subsequent episode.”

Yeo Jin Goo performs Han Joo Received, a police detective who appears to have all of it, from pure expertise to attractiveness to a robust father who’s in line to be the following chief of the Nationwide Police Company. He comes all the way down to the native police station in Manyang and companions up with Lee Dong Shik, however he’s hiding a secret that nobody is aware of.

Yeo Jin Goo stated, “I used to be intrigued at how the characters are intertwined in numerous relationships. It’s a drama during which you’re inquisitive about what comes subsequent with each partial reveal of the reality. I used to be additionally interested in how the characters interact in psychological warfare with out revealing their true selves. Han Joo Received looks as if a rational and chilly particular person on the surface, however in actuality, he’s moved by his feelings. He retains a decent test on his feelings as a result of he believes himself to be rational. It’s a personality who’s totally different from the roles I’ve performed earlier than. I believe I’ll be capable to present a brand new aspect of myself.”

“Past Evil” premieres on February 19. Take a look at a teaser right here!

