Shin Ha Kyun And Yeo Jin Goo’s Psychological Warfare Takes On A Dangerous Edge In “Past Evil”

Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo’s psychological battle for the reality is taking up a harmful edge in “Past Evil.”

“Past Evil” is a brand new JTBC drama about two males who’re keen to interrupt guidelines and the regulation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they observe down the assassin, they ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

In the final episode, Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) was arrested as a suspect for the kidnapping of Kang Min Jung (Kang Min Ah). Lee Dong Shik confirmed some suspicious actions after Kang Min Jung’s disappearance, and Han Joo Received (Yeo Jin Goo) discovered some proof within the type of dried blood in his basement.

Nonetheless, the incident is extra mysterious than it seems on the floor. Lee Dong Shik was noticed watching Han Joo Received examine his basement by a CCTV digicam. At the same time as he was arrested and brought to the police station, he confirmed a scary smile as if this was a part of his plan all alongside.

The stills for the upcoming episode present an enormous distinction in rigidity between the 2 foremost characters. Though Lee Dong Shik is being questioned by the police, he seems as relaxed as if he was chilling at residence. It doesn’t matter what sharp questions are thrown at him, he by no means loses his simple smile that offers away nothing of his true emotions.

Han Joo Received observes the questioning with a chilly look on his face, displeased with the flip issues are taken. In one other nonetheless, Lee Dong Shik’s eyes are crimson with an unknown emotion, whereas Han Joo Received holds a gun to his head in anger.

A supply from the drama stated, “Han Joo Received will face new truths and get caught up in a maelstrom. Please stay up for discovering what Lee Dong Shik’s secret is, and whether or not Han Joo Received can discover the reality in the midst of the fog that obscures his imaginative and prescient.”

This episode of “Past Evil” airs on February 27 at 11 p.m. KST.

