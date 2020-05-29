Shin Ha Kyun Deals With An Emergency Situation + Jung So Min Breaks Down Emotionally In “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Repair You” has revealed new stills of Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min for the upcoming episode!

“Repair You” tells the story of psychiatrists who consider in “therapeutic” their sufferers, reasonably than “curing” them. The drama stars Shin Ha Kyun as psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon and Jung So Min as musical actress Han Woo Joo, who has mood points.

In episodes 13 and 14, a affected person with power motor tic dysfunction named Ko Sang Mo (Kang Shin Il) got here to the hospital. Lee Shi Joon realized that his signs had been brought on by stress and tried to resolve this. In the method, it was revealed that Ko Sang Mo was within the working atmosphere of subway operators and that the loss of life of an operator who suffered from panic dysfunction had a major influence on his tic dysfunction.

Moreover, Han Woo Joo realized that Lee Shi Joon had been particularly good to her on the request of her earlier psychiatrist Ji Younger Received (Park Ye Jin). Han Woo Joo, who thought there was one thing particular between her and Lee Shi Joon, suffered from betrayal and heartbreak after discovering out the reality.

In the primary set of stills, Lee Shi Joon and his workforce of docs depart the hospital to take a look at the subway. In the center of their outing, they arrive throughout an emergency scenario that forces Lee Shi Joon to make use of the emergency name system. No Woo Jung (Ahn Dong Gu) and Gong Ji Hee (Park Han Sol) reassure the passengers by calmly explaining the scenario to them.

In the second set of stills, Han Woo Joo is venting her frustrations to her finest good friend Kong Ji Solar (Joo Min Kyung). Han Woo Joo appears devastated by the heartbreaking fact, and Kong Ji Solar appears to be like at her with sympathy and concern. Ultimately, Han Woo Joo lowers her face onto Kong Ji Solar’s lap and sobs uncontrollably. Viewers are curious whether or not Han Woo Joo will be capable of overcome this problem and smile fortunately once more.

Episodes 15 and 16 of “Repair You” will air on Might 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

