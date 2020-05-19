Shin Ha Kyun In Talks To Join Upcoming JTBC Drama Alongside Yeo Jin Goo

Shin Ha Kyun could also be teaming up with Yeo Jin Goo for a brand new drama quickly!

On Could 19, it was reported that Shin Ha Kyun can be showing within the upcoming JTBC drama “Monster” (literal title). In response, a supply from his company said, “It’s true that Shin Ha Kyun has acquired a suggestion for this drama and he’s presently positively wanting over the function.”

If Shin Ha Kyun agrees to seem within the drama, he could also be working with Yeo Jin Goo, who can be in talks to seem within the drama.

Shin Ha Kyun presently seems in KBS 2TV’s “Repair You,” taking part in psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon alongside Jung So Min.

Keep tuned for extra updates and when you wait, meet up with Shin Ha Kyun within the newest episode of “Repair You” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)