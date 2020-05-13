Shin Ha Kyun Tries To Cheer Up Jung So Min With His Eccentric Ways In “Repair You”

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” has unveiled a sneak peek of the altering dynamic between Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min!

“Repair You” tells the story of psychiatrists who consider in “therapeutic,” moderately than “curing,” their sufferers. The drama goals to make clear widespread psychological well being considerations resembling anxiousness, despair, panic dysfunction, trauma, schizophrenia, alcoholism, and extra, with out judgment. Shin Ha Kyun stars as Lee Shi Joon, a psychiatrist who’s prepared to go above and past the decision of obligation to deal with his sufferers, whereas Jung So Min stars as Han Woo Joo, a musical actress with a mood.

Beforehand on “Repair You,” Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo began off on the mistaken foot throughout a musical awards ceremony the place his delusional affected person arrested her for “drunk driving.” The 2 characters reunited on the hospital the place he works, and he handed her a yellow plastic bag as a unusual answer to her anger points. On the finish of episode 4, he informed her, “You’re not loopy. You’re sick. For those who admit that you simply’re sick, you could be healed as a lot as you need.” That was the start of the altering dynamics between Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo.

On Might 13, the drama launched new stills of Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo at a restaurant. He seems to be handing a superbly folded observe to her. Then he out of the blue holds out his palms, and he or she seems a bit puzzled by his eccentric habits. Viewers are questioning what’s written inside that observe and if she is going to settle for his provide to be handled by him.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Many viewers have confirmed curiosity in regards to the prescription of a yellow plastic bag by eccentric physician Lee Shi Joon in episodes three and 4. One other particular treatment by Lee Shi Joon will probably be unveiled on this week’s broadcast. Please stay up for it.”

The subsequent episodes of “Repair You” will air on Might 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

