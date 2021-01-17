Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Come Across Tense Situations During Banquet In “Mr. Queen”

There will probably be thrilling stress within the upcoming episode of “Mr. Queen”!

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Mr. Queen,” Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) and King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) began to really feel drawn to 1 one other. The drama additionally targeted on the politics of the palace with Queen Sunwon (performed by Bae Jong Okay) maintaining a pointy eye on King Cheoljong. In the following episode, Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong will come throughout unusual moments with Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah), who admires the king, and Kim Byung In (Na In Woo), whose precedence is to guard the queen.

The brand new stills preview the love sq. between Kim So Yong, King Cheoljong, Jo Hwa Jin, and Kim Byung In. They’re at a banquet, however although it’s a celebratory day, there’s electrifying stress within the air. Jo Hwa Jin, who’s blinded by jealousy, is pulling again the bowstring tightly, and Kim So Yong appears to be like shocked by one thing. In accordance with the preview, Jo Hwa Jin is aiming the arrow at Kim So Yong, which implies the queen is at risk.

The fierce confrontation between King Cheoljong and Kim Byung In can also be intriguing. Their expressions are stiff with stress, and King Cheoljong gazes guardedly at Kim Byung In. Kim Byung In, who has a comfortable spot for Kim So Yong, is extra delicate to anybody else relating to King Cheoljong’s suspicious strikes. King Cheoljong begins to attract out his interior charisma attributable to Kim Byung In’s upsetting jabs, and viewers are excited to see their aggressive streaks throughout the banquet video games.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce shared, “The change in King Cheoljong is a key level within the second half of the drama. He’ll formally start his strikes to revive royal authority. There can even be an important second on the banquet that can mark a turning level within the story. The second half of the drama will open up with the thrilling adjustments of Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong in addition to the fluctuating relationships throughout the palace.”

Episode 11 will air on January 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

