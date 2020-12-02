Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Compliment Each Other’s Acting In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s upcoming historic fusion drama “Mr. Queen” launched new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun.

“Mr. Queen” stars Shin Hye Sun as a person from trendy occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Kim Jung Hyun stars as King Cheoljong, a king who seems weak and ineffective on the surface however has a hidden aspect of himself.

The brand new stills present a confrontation between Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her, and Cheoljong. Cheoljong is making an attempt to learn his guide in peace, however a mud-splattered Kim So Yong invades his private house and calls for one thing from him, regardless of his unflattering response.

Shin Hye Sun stated, “Like his character, Cheoljong, Kim Jung Hyun is an actor with plenty of surprising sides to him. He’s mild and tender, however has a mischievous aspect. He utterly immerses himself in his character and holds his personal weight, so filming felt as comfy as if we had labored collectively for a very long time.”

Kim Jung Hyun stated, “Filming is enjoyable due to Shin Hye Sun, who’s the moodmaker within the solid. She has lots of respect for her co-star throughout filming, and her heat coronary heart shines by way of when she compliments and comforts us on what we do nicely.”

The manufacturing employees of “Mr. Queen” stated, “The synergy between Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun, who’ve utterly grow to be one with their characters, is superb. Their performing brings their multifaceted characters to life. They had been capable of create comedian synergy from the dynamic scenes that come up from the weird scenario the characters discover themselves in. Please stay up for seeing their transformation.”

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

Try a teaser beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)