Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Enjoy An Eventful Date Outside The Palace On “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its subsequent episode!

Spoilers

On the newest episode of “Mr. Queen,” Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) started to get well her misplaced reminiscences, with acquainted scents from her childhood residence triggering particular reminiscences of occasions from her previous. After regularly rising nearer and starting to precise curiosity in each other, King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) and Kim So Yong ended the episode by sharing a sudden kiss in a scenario the place Cheoljong’s identification was liable to being discovered.

In newly launched stills from the hit drama’s upcoming episode, Kim So Yong and Cheoljong proceed to bond as they spend some high quality time collectively exterior the palace. As Kim So Yong searches for one thing she wants in a road market, Cheoljong retains an in depth eye on her, seemingly apprehensive about what sort of bother she would possibly get into subsequent.

Cheoljong’s fears could also be confirmed well-founded: within the midst of their procuring tour, Kim So Yong winds up turning into amusingly distracted by a trickster conning individuals on the road.

After speeding over to avoid wasting her, Cheoljong later offers her a scolding that has the usually unabashed and insolent Kim So Yong trying adorably sheepish.

The producers of “Mr. Queen” teased, “The change between the 2 characters, who will discover their hearts skipping a beat in an sudden second, will unfold in an entertaining approach.”

To search out out what occurs throughout Kim So Yong and Cheoljong’s eventful date, tune in to the following episode of “Mr. Queen” on January 9 at 9 p.m. KST!

