Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Face Dire Predicaments Head-On In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has revealed new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun forward of tonight’s episode!

The tvN historic fusion drama is a few man from fashionable occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, the information of Kim So Yong’s being pregnant shook the partitions of the palace. Though Kim So Yong was disorientated by the brand new growth, she started to dream of a brand new future along with Cheoljong. Nonetheless, they quickly discovered themselves within the midst of one more disaster as false rumors about Kim So Yong started to unfold and Cheoljong accepted a harmful supply made by Kim Byung In (Na In Woo) with a purpose to shield her. The episode got here to a nail-biting finish as Cheoljong bumped into Kim Byung In main a bunch of troopers, foreshadowing extra troubles forward.

In one set of recent stills, Kim So Yong seems on the snapping point, her face pallid. Though her expression seems downcast, there may be additionally a touch of anger in her eyes. Upon listening to the sudden information, Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah) comes to search out Kim So Yong, her eyebrows furrowed as she makes an attempt to console her.

One other set of stills exhibits Cheoljong in one other type of hazard as he faces Kim Byung In, who grew hostile in direction of the king on account of his emotions for Kim So Yong. Each seem unwilling to again down as they confront one another, and Kim Byung In brandishes his weapon with a menacing glare. Cheoljong gasps for breath as he clutches his wounded arm, main viewers to marvel if he’ll be capable to make it out of the damaging encounter alive.

The producers commented, “Kim So Yong and Cheoljong will discover themselves caught in extraordinarily harmful conditions. Maintain a watch out for the way Kim So Yong will battle again in opposition to the forces that oppose her, as there may be positive to be an exhilarating plot twist.”

The following episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on February 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

