Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Forge An Alliance To Fight Back On “Mr. Queen”

Prepare for Shin Hye Sun to begin combating again on tvN’s “Mr. Queen”!

On the earlier episode of the hit drama, Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) discovered her life in peril after Kim Jwa Geun performed by Kim Tae Woo) plotted to make use of her loss of life to harm King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) and produce him down. Whereas eating with the Grand Queen Dowager (performed by Bae Jong Okay), Kim So Yong practically consumed a drink containing ice that had been laced with poison, however was saved on the final second by Dam Hyang (performed by Kang Chae Received).

Armed with the information that she is now a goal inside the palace partitions, Kim So Yong makes up her thoughts to combat again after her brush with loss of life. In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Kim So Yong is misplaced in thought as she desperately ponders her subsequent transfer. She finally winds up assembly along with her father Kim Moo Geun (performed by Jeon Bae Soo) alone, elevating the query of what she hopes to attain by way of the assembly.

Different images from the upcoming episode seize Kim So Yong and Cheoljong formally placing up an alliance to combat again towards these out for his or her blood. In distinction to how she normally acts round Cheoljong, Kim So Yong seems severe and considerably conflicted as she meets her husband over drinks to speak concerning the state of affairs.

After agreeing to hitch forces, the couple seals the cope with a love shot—and the look in Cheoljong’s eye as he rigorously observes Kim So Yong reveals that he’s shocked by the change in her demeanor.

The producers of “Mr. Queen” teased, “Kim So Yong’s vicious battle for revenge towards those that have thrown her into hazard will give viewers a refreshing vicarious thrill. It would even be enjoyable to observe how the passionate alliance between Kim So Yong and Cheoljong, who’ve reached a turning level of their relationship, performs out.”

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” will air on January 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

