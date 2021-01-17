Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Remain Calm In The Midst Of Crisis In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” revealed new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Spoilers

Regardless of Kim So Yong’s makes an attempt to kind out her confused emotions for King Cheoljong, the 2 people have solely been rising nearer. When Kim So Yong’s notice fell into King Cheoljong’s palms, they ended up writing notes forwards and backwards all evening. In the meantime, disaster additionally befell the celebratory banquet as valuable substances grew to become unable for use and Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Okay) advised a sudden bout of martial arts. To make issues worse, Kim So Yong discovered herself at risk as Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah) aimed an arrow immediately at her.

New stills preview the strain on the scene of the banquet. King Cheoljong had deliberate to order Prince Yeongpyeong (Yoo Min Kyu) to gather the substances wanted for the banquet. A way of urgency falls over Cheoljong’s face as Prince Yeongpyeong delivers an pressing message, and Kim So Yong seems on with disappointment in her eyes. In the ultimate nonetheless, Kim So Yong stands together with her mouth agape in astonishment amidst the chaos of the banquet, main viewers to marvel what new incident will happen.

The drama’s manufacturing crew hinted on the upcoming flip of occasions as they shared, “The ‘no contact’ couple of Kim So Yong and Cheoljong will come to a mutual understanding as they face an sudden predicament. Kim So Yong’s leap to motion after she detects the disaster that can befall Cheoljong will probably be an fascinating improvement.”

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on January 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)