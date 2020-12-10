Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Share An Awkward Wedding Night In Upcoming Drama “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mr. Queen” has shared a sneak peek of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun’s uncommon marriage ceremony night time!

“Mr. Queen” is a brand new historic fantasy-comedy drama a couple of man from fashionable occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun will star as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her, whereas Kim Jung Hyun will play her husband King Cheoljong.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Kim So Yong seems noticeably uncomfortable on the couple’s lavish royal marriage ceremony. Regardless of trying stunning in her resplendent marriage ceremony apparel, the bride appears to be having a tough time coping with the heavy ornaments atop her head, and her distressed expression even catches the eye of the groom.

Nonetheless, the marriage is the least of Kim So Yong’s issues: the newly topped queen should additionally face the ordeal of her marriage ceremony night time. Left alone along with her new husband for his or her first night time collectively, Kim So Yong rolls up her sleeves and seems to problem the king to a drink-off, with romance nowhere to be discovered.

Even after Cheoljong embraces his spouse with a decided look in his eye, he finally falls asleep on his personal as Kim So Yong makes an attempt to place as a lot distance as she will be able to between them.

The producers of “Mr. Queen” commented, “Kim So Yong jumps into palace life with out understanding simply how harmful a spot the royal courtroom could be, and the wonderful story of her wrestle to outlive within the palace will ship a wholly new sort of leisure. The unspeakable transformation of Queen Kim So Yong will even convey a contemporary wind of grow to be the palace.”

They added, “The dynamic strategy of [Kim So Yong and Cheoljong]—each of whom have many secrets and techniques—rising nearer will swap backwards and forwards between thrilling viewers and making their hearts flutter.”

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

