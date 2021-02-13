Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Share Thoughts Ahead Of Final 2 Episodes Of “Mr. Queen”

As tvN’s “Mr. Queen” heads into its closing week, stars Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun talked about their expertise filming the drama—and what to sit up for within the remaining episodes!

Shin Hye Sun, who has delivered numerous laughs by her masterful efficiency as Kim So Yong, spoke fondly concerning the hit drama as she ready for its impending conclusion.

“Time has passed by so shortly, and now we’re already approaching the top of the drama,” remarked the actress. She went on, “[‘Mr. Queen’] is a drama that gave me many various sorts of experiences and challenges.”

“Today, [the situation worldwide] has made it onerous to smile and really feel at peace,” she continued, “so I hope that viewers have been capable of snicker whereas watching ‘Mr. Queen,’ even when only for a second. I sincerely thank all of the followers who’ve been watching ‘Mr. Queen’ up till now.”

Kim Jung Hyun, who has stolen viewers’ hearts together with his spectacular performing because the multifaceted Cheoljong, equally expressed his gratitude to the drama’s followers.

“With the ability to reward viewers with laughter on this troublesome time was an enormous pleasure for me, a lot in order that I couldn’t ask for something extra,” stated the actor. “I hope that viewers received’t neglect our characters, who confirmed that something may very well be achieved by hope and aspiration.”

He humbly went on, “I’m actually grateful to the viewers who took the day trip of their busy lives to observe ‘Mr. Queen’ and made it attainable for me to be part of their lives by the drama, even for slightly bit.”

As for what viewers ought to control within the closing two episodes of “Mr. Queen,” Kim Jung Hyun shared, “I hope that you’ll tune in to seek out out what destiny has in retailer for Kim So Yong and Cheoljong, and I additionally hope you’ll control Cheoljong’s story of development.”

The actor additionally introduced up his upcoming contribution to the drama’s soundtrack, including, “Please additionally sit up for my [upcoming song for the] OST, for which I personally participated in singing and writing the lyrics.”

The ultimate two episodes of “Mr. Queen” will air on February 13 and 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

