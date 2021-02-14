Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun’s Chemistry Is Explosive In New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From “Mr. Queen”

Because it heads into its collection finale, tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared a enjoyable new glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

Whereas gearing up for its highly-anticipated ultimate episode, the hit drama ready to say goodbye by releasing a brand new batch of behind-the-scenes photographs of its starring forged.

In addition to capturing the extraordinary chemistry between leads Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun (who play Kim So Yong and Cheoljong respectively), the brand new photographs additionally showcase the dedication and exhausting work of the drama’s many gifted forged members.

Seol In Ah (who performs Jo Hwa Jin) and Na In Woo (Kim Byung In) will be seen poring over their scripts between takes, whereas Cha Chung Hwa (who performs Girl Choi) and Chae Search engine marketing Eun (Hong Yeon) passionately pour their all into filming an out of doors scene with Shin Hye Sun. In the meantime, each Bae Jong Okay and Kim Tae Woo exude charisma of their respective roles of Queen Sunwon and Kim Jwa Geun.

The producers of “Mr. Queen” praised the expertise and work ethic of the actors, remarking, “Together with Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun, a legendary duo that captured the essence of our fusion historic comedy, the forged will present their true value up till the very finish via their passionate appearing.”

They went on to tease, “Please keep tuned to seek out out what sort of ending awaits Kim So Yong and Cheoljong, who’re at the moment going through life-threatening hazard.”

The collection finale of “Mr. Queen” will air on February 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)