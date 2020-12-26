Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun’s Dynamic Begins To Change In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared a sneak peek of the altering relationship between its two leads!

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “Mr. Queen,” Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) succeeded into moving into Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Okay)’s good graces. After successful her over, Kim So Yong managed to persuade the highly effective queen to offer her permission to refill the lake with water.

Nevertheless, issues took an sudden flip when King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) threw himself into hazard to be able to save the lifetime of Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah), who was being framed for the tried homicide of Kim So Yong. Feeling invincible and filled with willpower, Kim So Yong all of a sudden jumped into the fray to rescue them each, declaring in entrance of Queen Sunwon that it had really been an tried suicide.

On December 26, “Mr. Queen” unveiled new stills from its upcoming episode that tease a change within the dynamic between Kim So Yong and Cheoljong, who has develop into increasingly more intrigued by the sudden adjustments in his queen’s conduct. Though he initially harbored disdain for Kim So Yong and even believed that she was behind the plot to border Jo Hwa Jin, Cheoljong begins to see her in a special mild.

In the newly launched stills, Kim So Yong is unable to include her pleasure as she celebrates the pouring rain. Unafraid of getting soaked, she stands within the rain and welcomes it with open arms—solely to be interrupted by her husband, who comes upon the drenched Kim So Yong and hurriedly makes an attempt to cowl her together with his umbrella.

Though Kim So Yong amusingly responds to his concern with an irritated pout, the nervous look in Cheoljong’s eye as he tries to maintain her dry hints at his evolving emotions about her.

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” will air on December 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)