Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun’s Historical Fusion Drama “Mr. Queen” Reveals Group Poster

After revealing enjoyable particular person character posters within the fashion of Instagram posts, tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has unveiled a gaggle poster!

“Mr. Queen” is an upcoming tvN historic fusion drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan, a chef who works within the Blue Home. Kim Jung Hyun stars as King Cheoljong, who is a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems. Bae Jong Okay performs Queen Sunwon, who holds the reins of true energy from behind the throne, and Kim Tae Woo performs Kim Jwa Geun, Sunwon’s youthful brother.

Within the group poster, the caption reads, “Everybody within the palace has secrets and techniques. However no seal lasts eternally.” Kim So Yong is dressed within the elegant hanbok of a queen, however sits within the basic “man-spreading” pose of a contemporary man with a bent to bluff.

She sits on the middle of a triangle of energy and politics fashioned by King Cheoljong, Queen Sunwon, and Kim Jwa Geun. King Cheoljong stares off into the space, preserving his internal ideas rigorously hidden. Queen Sunwon retains a pointy eye on him, exhibiting her intent to maintain the king beneath her thumb always. Kim Jwa Geun appears to be like down on them each with ambition in his face, revealing his unquenchable want for energy.

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser beneath!

