Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun’s Relationship Takes Yet Another Turn In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s weekend drama “Mr. Queen” has revealed new stills foreshadowing a change within the relationship of the 2 foremost leads!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, the palace was upended after Kim So Yong collapsed and the soul trapped within her returned to the trendy world. As she remained in a vegetative state, King Cheoljong taken care of her all evening lengthy, revealing his affection for her. In the meantime, Kim Byung In (Na In Woo) started to treat King Cheoljong’s actions with suspicion as he accelerated his plans to uncover corruption inside the palace.

The newly launched stills image King Cheoljong and Kim So Yong spending some high quality time collectively. The quiet ambiance evoked by the photographs is a marked change from the bickering that when outlined their encounters. In specific, King Cheoljong gazes affectionately at Kim So Yong, who escaped the throes of loss of life as her soul from the trendy world returned to her physique.

The subsequent set of stills previews an fascinating assembly between Kim So Yong, King Cheoljong, and Kim Byung In, who has develop into fairly the eyesore to King Cheoljong. The 2 males drink collectively as they dimension one another up with stony glares, whereas Kim So Yong seems unimpressed by their infantile actions.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “After returning to Joseon, recollections of the true Kim So Yong will begin to take form, and there shall be an fascinating change in her relationship with King Cheoljong. Her second story of survival in Joseon will convey extra laughs and pleasure, so please look ahead to it.”

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on January 3 at 9 p.m. KST.

