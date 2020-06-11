Shin Hye Sun Compares Herself To Her Character In New Movie, Her Relationship To Her Household, And More

Shin Hye Sun not too long ago sat down for an interview to advertise her new movie, “Innocence.”

“Innocence” is a couple of lawyer named Jung In (Shin Hye Sun), who tries to show her mom’s innocence and uncovers the secrets and techniques of a small village with the assistance of the native mayor (Heo Jun Ho). Her mom, Hwa Ja (Bae Jong Okay), was accused of homicide after the rice wine was poisoned at her husband’s funeral, however she is affected by reminiscence loss and can’t defend herself. The movie was scheduled to be launched earlier this yr, however was pushed again as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

After beginning her profession in minor supporting roles, Shin Hye Sun rose to reputation within the KBS drama “5 Sufficient.” She took on her first lead function in “My Golden Life” and went on to star in tasks like “30 However 17,” “Angel’s Final Mission: Love,” and “The Hymn of Loss of life.” “Innocence” is the actress’s first starring function in a movie.

About being referred to as a “rising star,” Shin Hye Sun stated, “I can solely suppose that I used to be fortunate. I used to be in a position to present a brand new aspect of myself each time as a result of I acquired gives for numerous characters. As a result of I used to be in a position to present the distinction in my performing, I suppose that’s why I used to be referred to as a ‘rising star.’”

She continued, “It felt totally different seeing my face seem so huge on the display screen. My household and I had been ready for the movie to be launched. My maternal grandmother liked to see me act, however per week in the past, she handed away. It was… regretful. We had been wanting ahead to the premiere, however it was sadly delayed twice.” She teared up as she spoke of her grandmother, however added calmly, “I’m nonetheless a rookie actor in some ways, however I actually felt like a rookie actor once I noticed the finished movie. I felt my coronary heart pounding. Fortunately, the finished venture flowed higher than anticipated, so I felt reassured.”

Shin Hye Sun additionally in contrast herself to her character within the movie. “In contrast to Jung In, I discover it troublesome to inform individuals once I dislike one thing. I don’t need individuals to dislike me. So I find yourself complimenting issues even once I don’t really feel something specifically.”

She added, “I’m the youngest daughter within the household. I nonetheless stay with my dad and mom, so I’m positive it’s nonetheless exhausting for them. I sleep lots and there are occasions when my mom has to wake me up at daybreak as a result of I slept via the alarm. I’m nonetheless a child to my dad and mom, in order that they handle me lots. I made a decision to be a greater daughter to my mom after taking pictures this film, however I haven’t been in a position to categorical it in phrases.”

The actress concluded, “[I hope that as an actor] I cease feeling nervous on units. I nonetheless really feel anxiousness when the cameras begin rolling. Irrespective of the venture, I discover the ‘first script studying’ and the ‘first filming’ troublesome. I’m somebody who will get nervous across the phrase ‘first,’ so I hope to change into an actor who can overcome that trauma.”

“Innocence” premiered on June 10. In the meantime, take a look at Shin Hye Sun in “Angel’s Final Mission” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)