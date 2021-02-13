Shin Hye Sun Is Baffled By Na In Woo’s Sudden Change Of Heart In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has revealed new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Na In Woo!

The tvN historic fusion drama is a couple of man from fashionable occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, King Cheoljong took a daring transfer and left the palace to guard Kim So Yong. Kim So Yong spent her days ready for him in longing, however she was shocked when she heard he was useless. The information introduced adjustments to the palace, and Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Okay) regained energy to the throne, which put Kim So Yong at risk. Nevertheless, Kim So Yong realized King Cheoljong will not be useless and left the palace to go seek for him. The episode ended with Kim So Yong pushed to the sting of a cliff by none aside from Kim Byung In (Na In Woo).

The brand new stills depict an odd, puzzling second between Kim So Yong and Kim Byung In. It had appeared like he was going to kill her, however as a substitute of elevating his sword at her, he’s reaching a hand out to her. He had deliberate to go in opposition to her as a result of he realized she won’t be the individual he is aware of. Nevertheless, he modifies his thoughts when he sees her trembling with concern, and it will likely be intriguing to discover out extra about his sudden change of perspective. Moreover, Kim So Yong seems to be again in shock at one thing. What did she see, and can she be capable of reunite together with her king?

The manufacturing crew commented, “Please tune in and see if Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong can overcome this disaster and group up as soon as extra.”

The ultimate two episodes of “Mr. Queen” will air on February 13 and 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, make amends for the drama with subtitles beneath!

