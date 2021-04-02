Shin Hye Sun Offered Leading Role In Spin-Off Of Hit Thriller Film “Door Lock”

Shin Hye Sun could also be starring in an thrilling new movie!

On April 2, Shin Hye Sun’s company YNK Leisure clarified studies that the actress had been forged within the upcoming thriller film “Open the Door” (literal title).

Earlier that morning, Star Information had reported that the actress was set to star within the film, which would be the second installment in a collection that started with Gong Hyo Jin‘s hit 2018 movie “Door Lock,” a Korean remake of the 2011 Spanish thriller “Sleep Tight.”

YNK Leisure responded by stating, “It’s true that Shin Hye Sun has obtained a casting provide for the film ‘Open the Door.’ Nonetheless, she is just not but on the stage the place she is in talks or has decided in regards to the function.”

In keeping with Star Information, “Open the Door” will inform the story of an peculiar girl who lives alone and is caught up in a collection of surprising incidents after shopping for a used washer secondhand. The film will likely be helmed by “Insadong Scandal” and “Good Sport” director Park Hee Gon.

Are you excited to probably see Shin Hye Sun return to the silver display screen on this new movie?

In the meantime, watch Shin Hye Sun in her newest drama "Mr. Queen" with subtitles beneath!

