Shin Hye Sun Shakes Up Royal Cuisine By Hilariously “Inventing” A Modern Dish On “Mr. Queen”

Shin Hye Sun will probably be shaking up the palace kitchens on the subsequent episode of tvN’s “Mr. Queen”!

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Mr. Queen,” Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) and King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) began to really feel drawn to at least one one other, elevating the query of how their evolving relationship will change the facility dynamics inside the palace.

On January 15, the hit drama launched a enjoyable sneak peek of its upcoming episode, by which Kim So Yong will breathe contemporary air into Joseon royal delicacies by hilariously “inventing” a dish that nobody there has ever heard of: twister potatoes, a well-liked Korean avenue meals from modern-day.

After being ordered by Queen Sunwon (performed by Bae Jong Okay) to show royal chef Man Bok (performed by Kim In Kwon) her cooking expertise, Kim So Yong begins to really feel nervous that she could quickly not be “wanted” across the palace. Within the hopes of guaranteeing her survival, Kim So Yong will try to make use of her Okay-beauty know-how to show her worth—however she ultimately winds up being pressured to return to the kitchen and convey out the large weapons by taking part in her “twister potatoes card.”

To seek out out why Kim So Yong should abandon her foray into Okay-beauty and switch to twister potatoes as a final resort, viewers might want to tune in to the subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” on January 16.

The producers of “Mr. Queen” teased, “The modifications in Cheoljong and Kim So Yong, who’s presently in fierce denial of her rising emotions, may even shake up the facility dynamics inside the palace. Please stay up for the drama’s second act, which can grow to be much more electrifying by means of heart-fluttering transformations.”

“Mr. Queen” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

When you look forward to the subsequent episode, atone for the drama with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)