Shin Hye Sun Stuns Kim In Kwon As She Unleashes Her Secret Weapon In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has launched new stills of Shin Hye Sun forward of the upcoming episode!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Beforehand, Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong joined forces to struggle again towards these out for his or her blood, and Kim So Yong additionally carried out checks to determine the that means behind her emotions for Cheoljong. After Cheoljong requested her if she was the one who had saved him eight years in the past, viewers’ curiosity mounted as they anticipated a change within the pair’s relationship.

New stills present Kim So Yong setting out on one more quest, this time within the royal kitchen. She watches the suspicious actions of royal chef Man Bok (Kim In Kwon) like a hawk, inflicting him to freeze in shock. Decided to not miss a single second, she focuses intently on Man Bok’s each transfer, and in one other nonetheless she wraps her arms tightly round a big jar. In the meantime, Man Bok seems intent on choosing up Kim So Yong’s mysterious cooking expertise as he repeatedly endures her antics.

In the ultimate nonetheless, Kim So Yong pumps her fist within the air in triumph as Man Bok appears on with a dignified expression. On her different aspect, Courtroom Woman Choi (Cha Chung Hwa) and Hong Yeon (Chae Web optimization Eun) smile proudly on the massive jar in entrance of the queen.

The brand new episode will see Kim So Yong and Cheoljong’s continued teamwork. The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Kim So Yong’s unstoppable conquest to take over the palace in her personal distinctive approach will proceed. Viewers can look ahead to Cheljong and Kim So Yong’s more and more thrilling camaraderie as she unveils her other-worldly secret weapon.”

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on January 31 at 9 p.m. KST.

