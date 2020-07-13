Shin Hyun Joon And His Sons Make Their 1st Appearance On “The Return Of Superman”

Actor Shin Hyun Joon gave viewers a glimpse of his household life for the primary time on “The Return of Superman”!

On the July 12 episode of of KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” Shin Hyun Joon’s household made their first look on the present In 2013, Shin Hyun Joon married a non-celebrity cellist 12 years his junior, they usually now have two sons, Min Joon and Ye Joon.

Recalling the primary time he met his spouse, the actor shared, “Our assembly was like a film. I noticed her strolling down the road, and I fell in love at first sight.” The 2 started relationship three days after assembly and had been married six months later.

Shin Hyun Joon commented, “I believed that we’d have kids as quickly we acquired married. Nevertheless, despite the fact that we tried, we couldn’t [get pregnant] at first. Two years after that, our first baby was born. When he was born, I believed it was my spouse who had been born. That’s how a lot they appear alike.”

The couple’s second son was born two years later, in 2018.

Shin Hyun Joon added, “Normally, aren’t folks getting married later today? By Korean reckoning, I’m 53 years outdated. I’ve buddies who’re already grandparents. Many individuals are very afraid of elevating kids. I wish to present simply what a constructive, completely happy affect kids have in your life.”

To begin off his day, the actor learn out the to-do record his spouse had left him. It included duties like placing sunscreen on the children, giving them a shower, and extra. He jokingly commented, “These are issues my spouse doesn’t even usually do.”

As he started preparing for breakfast with Min Joon, Ye Joon began making a multitude with the pet food. After seeing the mess, Shin Hyun Joon mentioned, “Simply have enjoyable enjoying for now.”

He later defined, “I imagine that there are particular issues that kids wish to do. There’s undoubtedly a universe [of theirs] that I don’t perceive. Since Ye Joon can’t explicitly categorical himself, I strive my greatest to grasp him.”

Regardless of Shin Hyun Joon’s exhausting work getting ready a meal for his children, the 2 ran exterior in the course of their meal to play within the yard. Later, he gave his children a shower, and as he tried placing them down for a nap, he commented, “If it is a mess, we’re going to be in bother together with your mother. I haven’t even eaten breakfast but.”

After lastly placing his children to sleep, Shin Hyun Joon shortly ate some meals and made positive to take his nutritional vitamins.

Watch the total episode of “The Return of Superman” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)