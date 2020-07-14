Shin Hyun Joon Responds To Former Manager’s Request For Reinvestigation Into Past Drug Use Allegations

The dispute between Shin Hyun Joon and his former supervisor, Kim Gwang Seob, continues.

On July 9, Kim Gwang Seob, former supervisor of Shin Hyun Joon and former director of his present company, HJ Movie, gave an interview wherein he alleged that he had been mistreated by the actor for 13 years. He claimed that in this time he had been underpaid, rudely spoken to, pressured to handle Shin Hyun Joon’s mom, and refused a proper contract. Shin Hyun Joon and HJ Movie launched a press release denying these claims.

On July 13, Kim Gwang Seob launched a collection of textual content messages despatched between him and Shin Hyun Joon. In response, Shin Hyun Joon and HJ Movie said that these messages had been maliciously edited and introduced that they might be taking authorized motion.

Additionally on July 13, Kim Gwang Seob submitted a written accusation to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, asking them to reinvestigate a declare that Shin Hyun Joon took Propofol illegally in 2010.

In accordance with a report, the written accusation states that in 2010, the actor was ordered to seem in an investigation into extreme Propofol use. Kim claimed that he and Shin Hyun Joon met with the investigator in a café. The investigator for the prosecution confirmed Shin Hyun Joon the proof of Propofol injection in his medical file, and Shin Hyun Joon mentioned that he typically acquired the drug as a remedy for his again ache. The investigator requested a medical certificates. Kim claimed that he didn’t know what occurred after that. In his written accusation, Kim requested for a reinvestigation into how Shin Hyun Joon was investigated on the time and the way the investigation had ended.

Propofol is used as a sleep inducer and anesthetic and is labeled as a psychoactive drug in South Korea, which makes it unlawful to make use of for something apart from surgical procedures.

On July 14, in an interview with OSEN, Shin Hyun Joon mentioned, “I’ve been quietly making a dwelling within the leisure trade, however not too long ago I’ve been in a lot ache. I’m in a state of affairs wherein I’ve to watch out about the whole lot. I nonetheless don’t know why [Kim Gwang Seob] is being like this. The general public has so much to be confused and exhausted about, however every single day the problems that must be between the 2 of us are exploding into the general public eye. I’m particularly harm as a result of he can name me if he’s upset about one thing. I really feel discouraged.”

In response to the contents of the written accusation, Shin Hyun Joon mentioned, “I can communicate exactly about that. Lee Gwan Yong [his current manager and the current director of HJ Film] was there too. I had a nasty again, so I acquired a analysis and remedy from a hospital that Kim Gwang Seob really helpful. Afterward, the hospital got here below investigation from the prosecution, so I used to be contacted as a affected person on their medical file. I didn’t meet the investigator at a police station however at a café within the Apgujeong neighborhood. I informed the investigator the reality and the investigation ended with the acknowledgement that the injections had been for the purpose of correct remedy.”

He continued, “He’s making an attempt to dig up previous filth. I don’t know why he’s being like this. He’s somebody whom I trusted, so the sensation of betrayal is robust. I don’t know why he’s making an attempt to nitpick like this. We had been buddies for a very long time, and I nonetheless have comfortable reminiscences from the time we spent collectively. He had a tough time as a result of he didn’t have success together with his investments. After that, he reduce off contact. I heard a rumor that he’d develop into a Buddhist monk, so I seemed for him on the temple. For my very own half, I attempted to seek out my previous pal.”

The actor concluded, “I don’t know what he’ll dig up subsequent. As an alternative of being anxious, I’m simply discouraged. I can solely remorse the years we spent collectively as buddies.”

A supply from the medicine squad on the Gangnam Police Station said, “It’s true that we have acquired a written accusation a few declare of unlawful Propofol use relating to Shin Hyun Joon. At this stage, now we have processed the civil criticism. Because the criticism states that an investigation had taken place on the time, we should verify the reality of that. If it’s a case from 2010, there’s additionally the statute of limitations to think about.” Most drug instances in South Korea have a statute of limitations of seven years.

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews