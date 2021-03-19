Shin Hyun Joon Reveals He And His Wife Are Expecting 3rd Child

Shin Hyun Joon has introduced that he’s about to develop into a father of three.

On March 19, the actor took to Instagram to belatedly reveal that he and his spouse expect their third little one.

Shin Hyun Joon’s full put up is as follows:

Our household has been going by means of a really troublesome time. I requested the Lord why he gave us this sort of troublesome time, however I believed and wished that there could be an enormous blessing after this time of trial, and I prayed. At the moment, He gave our household such an enormous blessing. As the daddy and mom, we had been so grateful that we couldn’t specific it in phrases, however then again, we felt so sorry to our little one. To our little one, who got here to us like a miraculous reward throughout a troublesome time, we’re so grateful, and we love you. As a result of we ended up belatedly conveying this blissful information, Dad’s coronary heart hurts. Please pray for a secure supply for my spouse and the well being of our little one. I’m at all times grateful. Thanks.

After getting married in 2013, Shin Hyun Joon and his spouse had their first son in 2016, adopted by their second in 2018.

Congratulations to Shin Hyun Joon and his household!

Watch Shin Hyun Joon in “Ms. Excellent” with subtitles under:

Watch Now