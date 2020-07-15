Shin Hyun Joon’s Family To Halt Appearance On “The Return Of Superman” Following Recent Allegations

Shin Hyun Joon, who’s presently in battle together with his former supervisor, will halt filming for KBS 2TV’s “Return of Superman.”

On July 15, his company HJ Movie launched an official assertion as follows:

That is HJ Movie. Actor Shin Hyun Joon’s household is presently underneath loads of stress. To stop secondary harm to them, we requested the manufacturing staff of “The Return of Superman” for a brief suspension of their look on the present. We will do our greatest to resolve the problems which are occurring. Thanks.

On July 9, Kim Gwang Seob, former supervisor of Shin Hyun Joon and former director of his present company, HJ Movie, gave an interview wherein he alleged that he had been mistreated by the actor for 13 years. He claimed that in this time he had been underpaid, rudely spoken to, compelled to care for Shin Hyun Joon’s mom, and refused a proper contract. Shin Hyun Joon and HJ Movie launched an announcement denying these claims.

On July 13, Kim Gwang Seob launched a sequence of textual content messages despatched between him and Shin Hyun Joon. In response, Shin Hyun Joon and HJ Movie said that these messages had been maliciously edited and introduced that they might be taking authorized motion.

Additionally on July 13, Kim Gwang Seob submitted a written accusation to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station asking for a reinvestigation of a declare that Shin Hyun Joon took Propofol illegally in 2010. In response, Shin Hyun Joon defined the hospital that Kim Gwang Seob advisable for him to go to for his unhealthy again got here underneath investigation from the prosecution, so he was solely contacted as a affected person on their medical document.

Watch Shin Hyun Joon’s household on the current episode of “The Return of Superman”:

