Shin Megami Tensei 5 celebrates millionaire sales with a special illustration of the JRPG

Atlus can boast that this fifth installment for Nintendo Switch is the most successful of the saga.

Although it may not have made the same noise as other games, Shin Megami Tensei 5 was one of the names on the 2021 release schedule. Atlus not only has it done well critically, but the latest sales update made it clear that commercially it was also going smoothly.

They have sold a million adding physical and digital copiesMany weeks have passed since then, and the company wanted to offer us a new figure with a round number: one million copies sold. We are talking about very remarkable figures if we take into account that the game is only available on Nintendo Switch and has not reached any other platform. In addition, it is a niche franchise, so reaching such a goal is a not insignificant achievement, especially if we take into account that it has become the best installment in the saga.

To celebrate this milestone, it has been shared through Twitter a special illustration of Masayuki Doi, character designer for the play. The message that accompanies the image thanks the support of the players, who have reached a million units adding physical and digital copies worldwide.

The fifth numbered chapter of the saga proposes a new Japanese role-playing adventure that changes its classic medieval fantasy setting for a more modern and current one, leading us to explore the deepest darkness dominated by demons in a destroyed Tokyo that puts us to the test with a challenging but equally addictive difficulty.

To learn more about the game, you can go through the analysis of Shin Megami Tensei 5 that we published back in 3DJuegos, but we must make it clear that Atlus already looks to the future ahead of their next releases. 2022 will be a fundamental year for them, and they already have a great new game on their hands that we should know about in the coming months.

