Shin Megami Tensei 5 dethrons Mario Party Superstars in Japan, and Switch continues to dominate the field

The week also saw the premiere of an expansion for Dragon Quest X, which has achieved quite a few sales.

Spend another week in the Japanese field, and although sometimes we have found a scene totally dominated by Nintendo, there are times when the country surprises us with something new. This is what has happened in recent days, as video game sales in Japan have staggered slightly with the entry of Shin Megami Tensei 5, whose debut it has been especially noted in the Japanese area.

And it is that, as we know through Famitsu, the latest Atlus game has achieved break with the lead from Mario Party Superstars, which had dominated the top spot since its launch on October 29. Beyond this, the Japanese market has received other news of the sector such as the Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online expansion, which has achieved a position quite high at the top.

On the other hand, the list continues to host classic names in this kind of news such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft, although it also has a Call of Duty: Vanguard that generated a lot of interest in the week of its release. You can consult the data in more detail below:

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 143.247 (Novedad) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 45.045 (289.700) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online – 22,702 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 12.921 (2.909.153) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online – 11,791 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 11.719 (40.040) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 9.286 (6.934.540) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8.886 (4.132.260) [NSW] Minecraft – 8.798 (2.269.592) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8.608 (4.498.118)

Moving on to the field of hardware, the weekly list does not present great changes between the most popular consoles of the moment, as the Big N continues to dominate with its three models Nintendo Switch, totaling more than 85,000 units sold throughout the last few days. Regarding the Sony and Xbox proposals, both consoles remain limited due to supply shortage, which gives us an overview of more than 4,500 PS5 sold and, in the case of Xbox Series, little more than 2.500.

Console sales in Japan (running total) Switch – 46.547 (17.393.948) Switch Model OLED – 23,708 (308,205) Switch Lite – 17.012 (4.156.839) PlayStation 5 – 4.606 (984.266) Xbox Series S – 2.243 (50.999) PlayStation 4 – 1.399 (7.818.625) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 417 (1.176.988) Xbox Series X – 350 (67.716) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 304 (188.672)

It was more than predictable that the Japanese market would be altered with the arrival of Shin Megami Tensei 5, the latest installment of this JRPG franchise that has stood out especially for the difficulty of their fights and the need for polish every detail of our team. You can learn more about the game in our analysis of Shin Megami Tensei 5, written by colleague Adrián Suárez.

