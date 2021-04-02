Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Confirmed As Leads Of New Rom-Com Drama

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho shall be assembly in a brand new drama!

Again in December, it was revealed that the 2 actors had been in talks to star in a drama remake of the movie “Mr. Hong.”

On April 2, it was confirmed that Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho shall be starring within the remake titled “Seashore Village ChaChaCha” (literal translation).

Shin Min Ah will play dentist Yoon Hye Jin, a lady who has each magnificence and brains. Her life plan falls aside due to the tiny little bit of righteousness in her coronary heart, and after varied obstacles, she strikes to the seashore village Gongjin and meets Mr. Hong.

Kim Seon Ho will play Hong Doo Shik, who is named Mr. Hong round city. He’s unemployed formally, however he’s a grasp of wierd jobs who seems to assist everybody in Gongjin with any scenario they run into.

“Seashore Village ChaChaCha” shall be written by Shin Ha Eun, who beforehand co-wrote “The Topped Clown,” and directed by Yoo Je Gained of “Oh My Ghostess” and “Tomorrow With You.”

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “An ideal rom-com lineup is full. Not solely will Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho present surprisingly excessive synchronization with their characters, however the bubbly but heat story can even present consolation. Please sit up for their rom-com chemistry that’s sure to make hearts flutter.”

“Seashore Village ChaChaCha” is scheduled to premiere within the second half of the 12 months through tvN.

