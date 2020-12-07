General News

Shin Min Ah And Oh Yoon Ah Show Love For Their Friend Gong Hyo Jin

December 7, 2020
1 Min Read

Actresses Shin Min Ah and Oh Yoon Ah confirmed their good friend Gong Hyo Jin some love on Instagram!

On December 6, Gong Hyo Jin took to Instagram to share a surprising picture of herself from a current jewellery shoot, playfully including the hashtag “#AdFairy.”

Shortly afterwards, Shin Min Ah responded by affectionately commenting, “So fairly,” whereas Oh Yoon Ah left a heart-eyes emoji and wrote, “As at all times, [the photo] got here out extraordinarily attractive as a result of knowledgeable photographer took it, hehehe.”

Watch Gong Hyo Jin in her movie “Hit-and-Run Squad” with subtitles under!

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.