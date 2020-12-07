Shin Min Ah And Oh Yoon Ah Show Love For Their Friend Gong Hyo Jin

Actresses Shin Min Ah and Oh Yoon Ah confirmed their good friend Gong Hyo Jin some love on Instagram!

On December 6, Gong Hyo Jin took to Instagram to share a surprising picture of herself from a current jewellery shoot, playfully including the hashtag “#AdFairy.”

Shortly afterwards, Shin Min Ah responded by affectionately commenting, “So fairly,” whereas Oh Yoon Ah left a heart-eyes emoji and wrote, “As at all times, [the photo] got here out extraordinarily attractive as a result of knowledgeable photographer took it, hehehe.”

Watch Gong Hyo Jin in her movie “Hit-and-Run Squad” with subtitles under!

Watch Now