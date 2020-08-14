Shin Min Ah, Lee Yoo Younger, And Lee Kyu Hyung Talk About Training For Their Film “Diva,” Their Unique Characters, And More

Shin Min Ah, Lee Yoo Younger, and Lee Kyu Hyung’s drama “Diva” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Diva” is a thriller thriller about Lee Younger (performed by Shin Min Ah), nicknamed the “diva of the diving world.” After a automotive accident, insanity steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles with reminiscence loss and the disappearance of her finest pal Soo Jin (performed by Lee Yoo Younger).

On August 13, the movie held a press convention throughout which the actors talked in regards to the upcoming film.

Each Shin Min Ah and Lee Yoo Younger needed to undergo intensive coaching for his or her roles as divers.

Shin Min Ah, who is returning to the large display screen after six years, stated, “I used to be particularly drawn to the film ‘Diva’ from the start of preparation to its launch. Ever since I heard in regards to the launch date, I’ve been nervous and excited, and I sit up for the premiere.”

Lee Yoo Younger added, “I needed to undergo a variety of coaching for the function of a diver. I’m actually excited for the discharge as a result of I filmed after coaching as a diver for 4 months.”

Shin Min Ah, who confirmed a totally completely different picture on this film, stated, “The script of this film was very intense. As I immersed into her feelings, I questioned what I might do in her footwear, and I bought into the function. This film required me to give attention to diving and categorical my feelings in a sophisticated means, however I wished to problem myself. Lee Younger is a really charming character.”

She continued, “This was a really emotionally troublesome function, and since my character was knowledgeable diver, I needed to present some bodily abilities. So I needed to make a variety of effort. I felt a variety of stress whereas filming, however now that I’m ready for the film to be launched, I really feel extra freedom than stress.”

Lee Yoo Younger gave perception into her character Soo Jin, saying, “Soo Jin is a mysterious individual. I needed to act in a complicated means so that folks received’t know what she’s really like. Nonetheless, from my perspective, I targeted on her thoughts in order that I might totally perceive her. Though it was troublesome to steadiness her true self and the looks proven to others, I attempted to specific it with care.”

The 2 actresses went on to speak about performing as pals who’re additionally rivals. Shin Min Ah commented, “4 months earlier than the film, Lee Yoo Younger and I met day-after-day for coaching. That’s how we constructed camaraderie and comradeship. We bought very shut, so it felt comfy once we had been filming, as if I used to be working with a pal. She labored actually exhausting, and I’m grateful to her.”

Lee Yoo Younger stated, “Earlier than taking pictures began, we shed blood, sweat, and tears whereas experiencing numerous difficulties and challenges collectively. That’s why we had been actually be capable of act like pals, and he or she took actually excellent care of me, so I’m very grateful to her. Since I’m her junior actor, I wished to point out her I can take the lead, however when we had been working towards diving, she was all the time the primary to go.”

Lee Kyu Hyung talked about why he determined to star on this film. He shared, “I heard the director of this film was the one who wrote ‘A Taxi Driver‘ and ‘Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned,’ and I grew to become very drawn to it. And after listening to that each Shin Min Ah and Lee Yoo Younger had been going to star in it, I knew I needed to be part of as effectively. I made this choice primarily based on sturdy belief and religion.”

He additionally talked about getting ready for his character, saying, “I studied the historical past of diving. There was a scene the place I needed to play a coach, so I additionally practiced methods to train and proper others.”

“Diva” will premiere in September. Watch the trailer right here!

