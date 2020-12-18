Shin Min Ah Revealed To Have Helped 114 Burn Patients Through Her Annual Donations Of 100 Million Won

Shin Min Ah has continued to make a distinction within the lives of many sufferers with burn accidents by her annual donations and assist.

Final 12 months, it was revealed that Shin Min Ah has been making yearly donations of 100 million received (roughly $91,400) since 2015 to the Hallym Burn Basis. It’s stated that she determined to make donations to assist sufferers with burn accidents when she came upon that they obtain much less consideration from society than different teams of individuals in want.

Just lately, it was shared that Shin Min Ah has now helped a complete of 114 sufferers to have the ability to proceed to obtain therapy and surgical procedures. She has additionally personally visited hospitals to assist and luxury the sufferers and their households.

As well as, Shin Min Ah has paid medical bills for kids abroad in nations resembling Mongolia and Cambodia to obtain required therapy in Korea.

Hallym Burn Basis’s chairperson Yoon Hyun Sook said, “Patients with burn accidents in our nation have acquired a large amount of braveness and hope by Shin Min Ah, who has actively supported sufferers with burn accidents for a very long time.” She expressed the muse’s gratitude to Shin Min Ah for being an amazing position mannequin as a public determine.

