Shin Min Ah To Make Rare Variety Show Appearance On Yoo Jae Suk’s “You Quiz On The Block”

Shin Min Ah shall be making a uncommon selection present look on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”!

On September 8, a supply from Shin Min Ah’s company AM Leisure confirmed, “Shin Min Ah shall be showing on the tvN selection present ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ The filming is scheduled for September 16.”

Shin Min Ah shall be reuniting with Yoo Jae Suk after working with him on “Working Man” in 2014 when she was selling her movie “My Love, My Bride.”

The actress may also visitor on the MBC FM4U radio present “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Music At Midday” on September 10 together with Lee Yoo Younger.

Shin Min Ah and Lee Yoo Younger star within the upcoming movie “Diva,” a thriller thriller about Lee Younger (performed by Shin Min Ah), nicknamed the “diva of the diving world.” After a automobile accident, insanity steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles with reminiscence loss and the disappearance of her finest pal Soo Jin (performed by Lee Yoo Younger).

“Diva” premieres on September 26.

