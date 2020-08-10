Shin Min Ah Transforms Into A Diver Questioning Everything In Upcoming Mystery Thriller Film “Diva”

Upcoming movie “Diva” has launched new stills of Shin Min Ah!

“Diva” is about to be a thriller thriller starring Shin Min Ah and Lee Yoo Younger that follows the story of Lee Younger (Shin Min Ah), the “Queen of the diving world.” After getting right into a automobile accident, insanity steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles with reminiscence loss and the disappearance of her greatest pal Soo Jin (Lee Yoo Younger).

As the brand new stills present, Shin Min Ah is about to bear a dramatic transformation to turn out to be a diver who’s slowly pushed to insanity. Not solely did she deal with honing her facial expressions to painting the modifications her character experiences, however she additionally gained muscle tissue to have a extra athletic physique for the movie and overcame her concern of heights to climb as much as the diving board herself.

“Diva” is about to premiere in September. Catch a teaser for the thriller thriller right here.

