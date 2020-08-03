Shin Min Ah’s Upcoming Film “Diva” Releases Haunting First Poster

Upcoming movie “Diva” has launched the primary poster forward of its premiere!

“Diva” is a thriller thriller about Lee Younger (performed by Shin Min Ah), nicknamed the “diva of the diving world.” After entering into an accident, insanity steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles together with her misplaced reminiscences and looking for her lacking buddy Soo Jin (performed by Lee Yoo Younger). Shin Min Ah, who has gained the hearts of the general public by way of roles in movies equivalent to “A Bittersweet Life,” “The Beast and the Magnificence,” and “My Love, My Bride,” is anticipated to embark on one thing new by way of her position as Lee Younger.

Within the poster, Shin Min Ah faces the digicam with a chilly expression and one nook of her mouth turned barely upwards. The textual content above her head reads, “You need my spot?” The query hints on the invisible competitors and greed that exists between Lee Younger and the lacking diving athlete Soo Jin. As well as, the tagline subsequent to the title that reads “The descent to the highest” performs on the irony of the game of diving, wherein one should fall gracefully so as to develop into one of the best.

Gifted actress Lee Yoo Younger joins Shin Min Ah together with her position as her greatest buddy and fellow diving athlete Soo Jin. She made a splash after her debut, successful the Finest New Actress award on the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Grand Bell Awards, Buil Film Awards, and extra. Lee Yoo Younger is anticipated to make use of her charming appearing abilities to show the profound feelings that exist between buddies and rivals.

Watching over each Lee Yoo Younger and Shin Min Ah is Lee Kyu Hyung, who performs the position of their diving coach Kim Hyun Min. Having already proven off his capacity to tackle varied roles by way of the dramas “Jail Playbook” and “Stranger,” the actor will as soon as once more make his mark as a grasp of the thriller style.

“Diva” is slated to premiere in September 2020.

