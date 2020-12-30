Shin Se Kyung And Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung Butt Heads Over Im Siwan In “Run On”

“Run On” has launched new stills of Shin Se Kyung and Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung teasing the transformation of their relationship!

JTBC’s “Run On” stars Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung and tells the story of folks making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces.

Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator who says all the things she feels with out fail. Sooyoung performs Search engine optimisation Dan Ah, a sports activities company CEO who’s unbelievably direct. Their highly effective personalities inevitably end in them clashing, continuously bickering and butting heads. Nonetheless, viewers can look ahead to seeing how their peculiar relationship turns into them supporting one another.

The 2 bought off to a nasty begin after Mi Joo was appointed Ki Solar Kyum’s unpaid translator by his father in an try to control him. Nonetheless, Mi Joo was given this job with out the session of company CEO Search engine optimisation Dan Ah, leaving her displeased with Mi Joo.

Regardless of this, it didn’t take lengthy for Dan Ah’s notion of Mi Joo to vary. After Dan Ah tells Mi Joo she doesn’t want her, Mi Joo responds, “I’ll be one of the best out of the employees you have got in per week. Following her final job which she was fired from, Mi Joo exhibits willpower and honesty, impressing Dan Ah together with her intelligence.

The issue is that Dan Ah is simply serious about delicate facets of Mi Joo’s life, forcing her to constrain herself when responding. She has realized to solely give Dan Ah the responses and reactions she is going to need to see and listen to. Extra particularly, Dan Ah has flustered Mi Joo together with her feedback relating to Ki Solar Kyum’s previous, unintentionally furthering the love line between Mi Joo and Solar Kyum.

The brand new stills launched forward of the December 30 broadcast present Mi Joo and Dan Ah bickering as soon as once more. Mi Joo is engaged on her translations in a restaurant as traditional when Dan Ah’s sudden look to talk with Ki Solar Kyum instantly has her rattled.

As Dan Ah is a childhood good friend of Ki Solar Kyum and now somebody who is aware of Mi Joo nicely, viewers can look ahead to discovering how she is going to play the position of Cupid in between this blossoming couple and whether or not aggressive Mi Joo will develop conscious of Dan Ah’s intentions.

“Run On” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

