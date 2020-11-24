Shin Se Kyung And Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung Turn Into Passionate Working Women For Upcoming Drama “Run On”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Run On” has launched new stills of Shin Se Kyung and Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung!

“Run On” is a romance about individuals attempting to attach with one another via their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of former observe and area athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator. Sooyoung stars as Web optimization Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO who believes the one strategy to fail is to not strive in any respect.

The brand new stills preview the distinctive chemistry between Oh Mi Joo and Web optimization Dan Ah. Though each girls are passionate about their careers, they maintain totally different values and motives in life. Oh Mi Joo doesn’t simply hand over on something she pursues, and Web optimization Dan Ah by no means loses to anybody both. Maybe their similarities are what pushes them to be at odds with one another.

Within the images, Oh Mi Joo and Web optimization Dan Ah meet up a number of instances. Web optimization Dan Ah is at all times wearing enterprise apparel, whereas Oh Mi Joo seems in additional informal outfits. Oh Mi Joo regards Web optimization Dan Ah with wariness, and Web optimization Dan Ah smirks, as if she is amused by Oh Mi Joo’s acutely aware conduct.

The 2 actresses have really recognized one another for a very long time, so they’re working collectively in a nice and cozy environment. They mentioned, “Though our characters begin off on the flawed foot, they change into associates who help one another. We hope you take note of their thrilling character growth.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Shin Se Kyung in “Bride of the Water God” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)