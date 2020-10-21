Shin Se Kyung, Im Siwan, Kang Tae Oh, Sooyoung, And More Showcase Their Chemistry At “Run-On” Drama Script Reading

The celebs of JTBC’s upcoming romance drama “Run-On” bought collectively for his or her script studying!

“Run-On” is directed by Lee Jae Hoon, who’s been behind works together with “The Ghost Detective” and “Good Supervisor,” and the script is penned by new author Park Si Hyun.

In July, the forged and manufacturing group gathered for his or her script studying on the JTBC constructing in Seoul. Current have been Lee Jae Hoon, Park Si Hyun, and actors Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh, Park Younger Gyu, Cha Hwa Yun, Lee Bong Ryeon, Ryu Abel, Website positioning Eun Kyung, Yun Je Wook, Choi Jae Hyun, Lee Jung Ha, Park Sung Joon, Park Sang Received, Na Ji Hoon, Kim Yong Ho, Website positioning Jin Received, Lee Joo Received, Kim Dong Younger, Kim Si Eun, Lee Shin Gi, and Kim Jung Ho.

Director Lee Jae Hoon emphasised the significance of lovely communication between folks, a predominant theme of the drama. He promised, “I’ll seize all the forged right here talking and listening with sincerity.”

He continued, “I’m going to do my finest till the final filming so that each one the forged and crew will be capable to suppose, ‘We’ve had a good time working with such good folks.’”

The drama follows the story of a former observe and subject athlete named Ki Solar Kyum (performed by Im Siwan) who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. The actor was deeply immersed in his position from the second he mentioned his first line, and the sort look in his eyes, his mild voice, and gentlemanly demeanor conveyed the upright, honest, and critical character of Ki Solar Kyum.

Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator, and he or she confirmed off the allure of the character who’s grounded and true to her feelings. It was clear how a lot she’d practiced from her pure performing and the best way she improvised in simply the fitting locations at any time when it was wanted. It’s additionally described that two leads had nice romantic chemistry, residing as much as the expectations of followers who’re already calling them the “Kyum Mi couple.”

Sooyoung additionally completely pulled off the character of sports activities company CEO Website positioning Dan Ah, who was the one little one of Seomyung Group however was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine. Sooyoung confirmed that she’ll be making a refreshing character as she performs Website positioning Dan Ah, who’s each easy-going and decided. In the meantime, Kang Tae Oh utterly remodeled into the position of Lee Younger Hwa, a preferred artwork pupil who’s good-looking, variety, and charming. It’s mentioned that the pair is already displaying that they’ll thrill viewers with their romance.

The supporting forged confirmed their performing abilities as they bought into their roles too, with Park Younger Gyu enjoying Ki Solar Kyum’s father Ki Jung Do and Cha Hwa Yun enjoying his mom Yook Ji Woo. The position of Oh Mi Joo’s trade senior Baek Mae Yi is performed by Lee Bong Ryeon, and he or she and Shin Se Kyung lit up the room as they carried out their characters’ witty banter.

Ryu Abel performs Ki Eun Bi, the nice and cozy older sister of Ki Solar Kyum whereas Website positioning Eun Kyung and Yun Je Wook play Website positioning Dan Ah’s colleagues Dong Kyung and Jung Ji Hyun.

Lee Jung Ha takes the position of Ki Solar Kyum’s junior Kim Woo Shik, and Choi Jae Hyun performs the self-centered idol Website positioning Tae Woong who’s at all times attempting to get the eye of his older sister Website positioning Dan Ah. Kim Dong Younger and Kim Si Eun will play the life like siblings Go Ye Joon and Go Ye Chan, and so they made everybody chuckle with their humorous performances.

The manufacturing group said, “Due to the life like chemistry shaped early on by the actors, they have been in a position to extra deeply painting the theme of ‘Run On’ concerning the strategy of understanding one another. Please be part of us in watching this winter to see if these individuals who type honest connections regardless of talking their very own totally different languages will be capable to go so far as discovering love.”

“Run-On” will premiere in December, following the top of “Personal Lives.”

